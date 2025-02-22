Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and breezy

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will likely mark 16 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in Grand Rapids. That said, our gradual warm up continues with dry and quiet weather into the weekend. We expect to break the freezing mark Sunday with highs in the middle 30s. The best news is we expect to reach 40 degrees beginning Monday for the first time since Jan. 31st! As for precipitation, we stay clear of any systems until Monday, when a system over the U.P. will clip our northern communities with light rain/snow mix. There remains light rain/mix chances Tuesday morning, Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday. Meteorological Spring arrives next week on March 1. No disturbance looks to bring more than a tenth of an inch! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with diminishing winds. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers, especially from Grand Rapids to the north. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, mostly in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

