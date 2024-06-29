Today's Forecast - Partly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Scattered showers will continue early this morning in West Michigan. The bulk and best chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this morning, where some could be strong to severe. Our entire FOX 17 viewing area remains under a LEVEL 1 or MARGINAL RISK for severe storms today. Hail and wind are the primary threats. The humidity will ramp up significantly (briefly) on today as a warm front lifts into the state. Dew point temperatures...a measure of moisture in the air...may reach about 70 on today, but a cooler, drier, more refreshing air mass arrives Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s. We dry with sunshine planned for both Sunday and Monday before more shower and storms chances ahead for the holiday week. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially the first half of the day through about early afternoon. Some storms may trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with wind and hail as the primary threats. Some late-day clearing is possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Briefly more humid too! Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

