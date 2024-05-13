Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and warm conditions today with highs in the mid/upper 70s. Some spots may even reach 80. More shower and thunderstorm activity is likely this afternoon and evening along a cold front. These storms are not expected to be severe, but lightning and heavy rain possible. More showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible tonight into Tuesday morning until the frontal system passes. We'll see more sunshine by Wednesday with highs around 70. More rain chances arrive Thursday night into Friday.

SOMETHING WE'RE WATCHING: There's currently an Air Quality Alert in place over Wisconsin and Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, this is their first round of Canadian wildfire smoke of 2024. This wildfire smoke is shifting into Wisconsin and Minnesota behind a cold front that will eventually pass through West Michigan. At this moment, West Michigan is not under an Air Quality Alert. This is something we will be monitoring for the start of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Scattered showers likely with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, heavy at times in the morning. Drier and cooler by the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Rain likely to develop overnight. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

