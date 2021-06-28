Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with humid conditions continue today with a new chance for a few showers and thunderstorms again through the morning and afternoon. The focus for this activity is likely to be around and south of I-96 through the day. The best chance for wet weather in the morning will be near I-94 and in the afternoon and evening will be around and south of I-96. Occasional showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast thereafter through Thursday. The question is whether we dry things out around here for Friday and through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Some indications keep the chance for a shower or storm with us while others indicate a drier regime. Stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days with updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms around I-96 and especially south. Highs near 80 to the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Southwest wind around 5mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

