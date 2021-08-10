Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with possible stronger storms later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Showers linger into the early hours this morning; otherwise, additional thunderstorms expected later this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance to see these storms each day will primarily be in the afternoon and evening with the push of daytime heating with our humid air mass. A cold front will pass late in the day on Thursday, bringing another round of potentially strong thunderstorms as we are currently in a marginal risk for severe weather. Expect high-level humidity to be the main story through Thursday with daytime highs commonly in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler and drier air slowly filters in on Friday, lasting through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for afternoon & evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe. Highs near 90. Heat indices in the 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Slowly less humid, with highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Comfortable and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

