Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with mild temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dry conditions are in store for your Wednesday with temperatures surging into the low/mid 60s today with sunshine and mixed clouds. Our next chance of a shower arrives Thursday afternoon with a cold front. Behind the front, we're monitoring another system for Friday, bringing widespread rain showers, breezy conditions and temperatures falling back to seasonal levels. Rain stays into the start of your Saturday with temperatures still in 40s. Temperatures rebound on Sunday pushing back into the 50s with dry conditions. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear. Winds south around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a few brief, light afternoon/evening rain showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain. Breezy too. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain early on with some possible wintry mix as this system exits our region. Highs in the upper 40s.

