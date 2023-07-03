Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with afternoon pop-up showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today kicks off a calm and warm start to the week! Overall, partly cloudy skies are expected, along with a quick afternoon pop-up shower. Temperatures are expected to rise to the middle 80s. Dew points remain high, keeping us feeling muggy through Wednesday. Thankfully, air quality has improved tremendously. For the holiday, a mix of sun and clouds are on tap. Temperatures make a run at the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but they aren't expected to be all day events. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy after a foggy morning. A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY / JULY 4th: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90-degrees. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for showers or storms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

