Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will kick off the day with mainly clear skies gaining some cloud cover later-on plus breezy winds. There’s a chance for a few stray showers this afternoon or evening as a trough of low pressure lingers overhead. Another day of dangerous conditions along the lakeshore as high beach hazard risks and small craft advisories continue. High temperatures through Friday will be in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun, but also pop-up cumulus clouds. The upcoming weekend looks to be a bit warmer with highs back in the 80s along with mainly dry conditions.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few stray afternoon showers possible. West winds 10 – 20 mph. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two possible. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

