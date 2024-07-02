Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will top out in the upper 70s along with shower and storm chances in the afternoon. Most activity will remain along and north of I-96 until the overnight hours, when the frontal system shift southeast. Humidity returns on Wednesday with a morning shower or storm possible. Thankfully, the 4th of July is trending dry with highs in the middle 80s! A stray isolated shower for our southern communities can't be completely ruled out for the holiday. Better shower and storm chances for everyone remain on Friday. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon / evening. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY / 4th of July: Partly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower in southern communities. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some lingering shower activity. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Slim chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube