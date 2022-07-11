Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, windy & humid with storm chances later on

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mix of cloud cover to kick off another work week as we have the best chance of a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into early (pre-dawn) tomorrow morning. A CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is issued for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Along the lakeshore we do have a HIGH beach hazard risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY with stronger winds today. As for the storms, areas mostly along and south of I-96 are under a SLIGHT risk for severe to strong storms today while along and north of I-96 are under a MARGINAL risk. Wind and hail will be our biggest concerns, but we need the rainfall. Some areas though may once again be missed by the much-needed precipitation. Many locations north of I-96 are under "abnormally dry" conditions on the drought monitor from NOAA. FOX 17 Meteorologists will be watching this situation closely in the coming days. Locations north of Lansing are currently under a "moderate" drought. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the low to high 80s this week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY with partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon with the chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. A SLIGHT risk for stronger storms mostly along and south of I-96. Breezy too. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES! Wave heights 4-6 feet, subsiding late in the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube