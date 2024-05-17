Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It's possible we see an early/mid morning shower/storm with a cold front in the region, but most locations will likely stay dry. Another pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible along and east of U.S. 131 this afternoon just ahead of the front, however most of the region continue to stay dry. We expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 70s. Make outdoor plans for this weekend! Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A weak cold front slides through early Sunday morning with some cloud cover and perhaps a passing shower or sprinkle, but most locations will likely stay dry. Heat continues to build next week with highs in the low/mid 80s. Our next best chance of widespread showers and storms occurs Monday night into Tuesday as our next weather system arrives. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few lingering showers early...perhaps a rumble of thunder, other becoming partly cloudy with a pop-up shower possible east of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies and unseasonably warm. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some early morning clouds and perhaps a passing shower or few sprinkles, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. skies. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued unseasonably warm. Chance of evening/night showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

