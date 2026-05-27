Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated P.M. shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There is only one small chance for rain in the forecast over the next several days as a dry, extended pleasant stretch of weather begins. The one chance is this afternoon and early evening. A cold front will move in from the northeast and this could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The vast majority of West Michigan will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be a warm with highs in the low/middle 80s. After the cold front passes by today, cooler but still very nice weather is on the way. The rest of the week will be filled with sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s. This long, dry, warm stretch of extended weather into next week is due to an upper level blocking pattern in our jet stream known as a Omega Block. The pattern is not expected to break down until the middle of next week. Keep the sprinklers in standby mode...it looks dry for quite a while.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of an isolated afternoon/evening shower/storm with a weak cold front. Highs in the low/middle 80s. Winds becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

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