Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, chance t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Summer heat and humidity remains in place to end July and kick off August! We'll see temperatures in the 80s as humidity sticks around this week with dew point temperatures hovering around 70! Parts of West Michigan remain in a MARGINAL RISK for isolated severe storms today and Thursday. That's a level 1 out of 5. Hail and wind are the primary threats, along with the risk of moderate to heavy rainfall due to all the moisture in the atmosphere. Wildfire smoke may also plague the Great Lakes, but it should remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere keeping our air quality good to moderate here at the surface. There are indications that we may start losing the oppressive humidity this weekend, followed by cooler temperatures next week. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. A chance of a shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slightly less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

