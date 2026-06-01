Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The Omega blocking weather pattern (we spoke of last week) will remain in place most of this week. That said, it will start to break down this weekend with rain/storm chances returning to the forecast Friday night into Saturday and Sunday. Until then, dry and pleasant weather will continue. With low relative humidity and continued dry, sunny conditions, an increased fire risk/threat is now setting in. be very careful when burning campfires or brush...as they have the potential to ignite surrounding vegetation quickly. We may start to see red flag watches/warnings issued for the fire threat! Today a mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, climbing back into the lower 80s by Wednesday and through the end of the week. As the Omega Block starts to break down towards the end of the week, humidity levels will also begin to increase. This transition will open the door for our next opportunity for rain, with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances returning Friday night into Saturday. Considering how dry May has been overall and how long it's been since we've seen any rain, we can definitely use it. By the way, today (June 1) marks the start of Meteorological Summer. It's also the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. More cloudiness south/west of Grand Rapids, more sunshine north/east. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, and more humid. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

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