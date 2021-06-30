Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with isolated showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most of the active weather on today will be near and southeast of I-69 but with that being said, there could still be some showers and even a few thunderstorms across our area early in the day. By Thursday, dew points will drop into the 60s, making it feel a little more comfortable outside. Due to some colder air aloft, we may have some stray afternoon shower development, but it won't be the heavy rain that we've seen recently. At this point, Friday - Monday looks dry with high pressure in control. Temperatures will slowly rise late in the weekend into early next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A few showers possible, with most of the thunderstorm activity southeast of I-69. Humid still with highs in the low 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Winds west northwest around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

