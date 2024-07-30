Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig Summer heat and humidity is back to end July and kick off August! We'll see temperatures in the 80s as humidity sticks around for most of the week with dew point temperatures hovering around 70! Parts of West Michigan remain in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms today, tomorrow, and Thursday. That's a level 1 out of 5. Hail and wind are the primary threats, along with the risk of moderate to heavy rainfall due to all the moisture in the atmosphere. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm inland, but most locations stay dry. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Chance of a shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds west/southwest light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid with a P.M. or nighttime showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube