Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Warmer air comes into the area this week, but our weather will be turning much more active as well. Today will be very warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight into Tuesday morning, shower and storm chances begin to increase. The Storm Prediction Center has put the area in a level one marginal risk for severe weather for this time. Right now, it looks like a few stronger storms will be possible with gusty winds or hail being the main threats. On Tuesday, We've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT! A cold front will bring showers and storms on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. There may be a few different rounds...perhaps one in the early morning, then additional storms in the afternoon/evening before the cold front clears the area. Some of these storms may contain some large hail or gusty winds. We remain in a level two SLIGHT RISK of severe storms on Tuesday. Another system will move in for Thursday. This one looks like mostly rain but with some colder air around, we will need to keep an eye on the rain mixing in with some snow showers or freezing rain early Thursday morning. It's possible some locations could see 2" to 3" of rain by the end of this week.

TODAY: Party cloudy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers/storms. Some may be strong/severe with large hail. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: FOX17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Mostly cloud, breezy, and warm with showers/storms likely. We may see some in the morning, then another round or two possible in the afternoon/evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hail is the primary threat, but damaging winds also possible. Low tornado threat. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with some snow showers or freezing rain possible early, otherwise changing to all rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Showers early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

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