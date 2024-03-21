Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, still chilly

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will remain cool, but look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and less wind than yesterday. We are tracking a system that brings widespread accumulating snow late tonight and on Friday, impacting the morning and evening commutes. Indications are that our southern counties will see the least amount of snow of only an inch or two (south of I-94), but the heart of our FOX 17 viewing area (including Grand Rapids) will be on the order of 3" to 6". Accumulation ranging over 6" will be possible north of Grand Rapids, with some isolated higher amounts. This snow will be a thick, heavy, and wet consistency and good packing. Plan on partly cloudy skies and dry conditions this weekend. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming cloudy overnight with snow developing late. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Moderate to heavy at times from Grand Rapids northward. Some rain may mix in across our southern counties. 1" to 2" of accumulation near I-94, 3" to 6" across our central counties (near I-96), and 6" or more possible north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

