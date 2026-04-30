Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The rest of this week and into the weekend remain cooler than average with frost/freeze concerns from tonight until Sunday morning. There is a FROST ADVISORY for Newaygo, Montcalm, Kent, Ionia, Barry and Eaton counties through 9 a.m. this morning, and a FREEZE WARNING for Mecosta County. Make sure to cover any outdoor plants the next few nights. The best chance for a freeze will be Friday and Saturday mornings. High temperatures the next several days and into next week are expected to only climb into the low 50s, well below our normal/average high of 64. We expect the first full week (or even a little longer) of May to stay below average highs. A few isolated inland showers are possible today and Friday, with better rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday, and Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TODAY: ***FROST ADVISORY until 9 AM***. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower inland. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of some light showers south of Grand Rapids, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds west/northwest light.

FRIDAY: Cold and frosty start, otherwise partly sunny. An isolated shower possible inland. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning frost likely. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Chance of nighttime showers. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

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