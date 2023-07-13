Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower/storm can't be ruled out this afternoon, mainly east of U.S. 131. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and comfortable. Temperatures spike back into the 80s on Friday, with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible late Friday afternoon and evening. Keep your rain gear handy this weekend! Additional pop-up thunderstorms will be here on Saturday, with finally drier conditions by Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. Our storms on Wednesday evening produced between 1" and 3" of rain across the area with some wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and perhaps a quick spin up of a brief tornado in St. Joseph County in Colon. NWS survey teams may be dispatched to that area today to determine whether straight-line winds or an actual tornado occurred.

TODAY: Some morning cloud cover, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with an isolated shower/storm possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph becoming west this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph. It's possible we may see the northern lights. Get away from the city between 10 P.M. and 2 A.M.!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Showers and thunderstorms are possible by late and into the evening. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with shower and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

