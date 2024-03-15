Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most have seen rainfall amounts .50" and 1" for Thursday. A few light sprinkles or scattered showers are possible Saturday as another stronger cold front slides through. There are also chances for snow showers Sunday and Monday. Light accumulations seem likely, especially in our southwest communities. Temps will be in the 30s for Sunday and early next week, too! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a light north wind. Highs in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of rain/snow showers. Colder too. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. Some light accumulations likely west of U.S.-131. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

