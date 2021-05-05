Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Wednesday will bring some sunshine with still breezy winds and below average temperatures. Cooler temperatures are here to stay this week through Mother's Day and even into early next week. Several days will be stuck in the 50s with lows in the 30s or even 20s for our northern communities. Frost/freeze will be a concern again mainly overnight Friday into Saturday and early next week. Rain chances look to continue to move off to our south for Mother’s Day.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Winds become light and variable.

THURSDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. Highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to middle 50s. Overnight lows Friday night into Saturday morning in the lower 30s may produce areas of frost or even freeze for our northern communities.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day; otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

