Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, mild conditions

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Weekend! With no precipitation expected, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s, it'll be a lovely weekend to spend outdoors. Cloud cover will be variable through today and tomorrow. A gradual warm-up will begin next work week, as temperatures return to the mid/upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. The next chance for rain looks to arrive late Thursday evening into Friday of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Breezy. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60-degrees.

