Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy skies and still breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning in West Michigan! You're waking up to a gorgeous sunrise opportunity! A weak cold front passes late this morning, bringing cloud cover for the late morning and early afternoon. Sunshine returns for the late afternoon and evening, along with breezy conditions. West Michigan is on the southwest side of this front, which is the weaker and drier region. Because of this, it doesn't look to bring flurries or affect temperatures, just changing winds from southwest to northwest. High temperatures reach the lower 30s today! A series of weak, moisture starved systems track towards our north this week! This will bring increasing cloud cover on Monday, along with the chance of a flurry or sprinkle on Wednesday and Thursday. West Michigan is expected to stay mainly dry this week, but some lingering precipitation from these passing systems are possible. A larger system is expected to develop for next weekend, initially bringing rain showers late Saturday. Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park. Stay updated with FOX 17!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens, with north-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds southeast-south at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs reaching near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the low chance of a passing flurry or sprinkle. Highs in the upper 30s.

