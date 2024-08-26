Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for oppressive heat and humidity both today and tomorrow! Not only will the actual temperatures soar into the lower 90s, the heat index will make it feel much hotter when you factor in the humidity. Heat indices today will feel like mid/upper 90s, and tomorrow 98 to 108! Use extra caution if you are outside the next two days. There will once again be a slight chance of a shower today and tonight. We will have to keep an eye on any storms that develop Tuesday and Wednesday. Some cells could contain some gusty winds and large hail. We'll have more chances for showers and storms with less humid conditions by the end of the week. After next weekend, we may see the start of a pattern shift to some cooler weather. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, and humid. A slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid/upper 90s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Lows around 70. Winds south light.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and very humid with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the 95 to 108 degree range. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, slightly less humid. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube