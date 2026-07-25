Today's Forecast: Partly Cloudy & Hazy, Warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Our cooler and comfortable stretch now comes to an end as the summer heat returns this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to the middle 80s today under a partly cloudy sky. Some wildfire smoke will drift back into West Michigan leading to a slight drop in air quality. The smoke should stay above the surface but you still may notice a haze in the sky. It gets even hotter on Sunday and Monday with highs around 90, and heat indices in the 95 to 100 range as humidity increases. Rain and thunderstorm chances return as a few upper level systems roll through: a small chance Saturday night into Sunday, with better chances for rain and storms late Sunday through Monday. West Michigan is included in a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5) for severe storms on Sunday, and a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) on Monday. The main threat right now looks to be damaging wind gusts, with rain amounts around 0.5" from this system. Since it's been a very dry month, any rain that we can get will be beneficial! A few showers may linger into Tuesday before we dry out midweek.

TODAY: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. Wind W/SW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered late day showers/storms, a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 90. Wind W/SW at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Chance showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for late day showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

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