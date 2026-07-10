Today's Forecast: Partly Cloudy, Chance Isolated Showers/Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: We start our Friday under a mostly cloudy sky with possibly some patchy fog around. A few pop-up showers or storms will be possible this afternoon as a front stalls towards I-94, but the forecast is trending mostly dry for much of West Michigan with a mix of sun and clouds. This weekend will be dry and sunny as temperatures warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be on the lower side, so this will be a great weekend to get outdoors or head to the lakeshore! Next week will be hot as another big ridge of high pressure builds and creates our second heat wave of the season. Expect highs at 90 or above for most of next week. Dew points (a measure of moisture in the air) will not be as high as they were last week, but "feels like" temperatures will still likely be in the mid to upper 90s Monday through late next week. Rain chances will be low to none during this time. Prepare for another toasty and dry stretch!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, chance of P.M. isolated showers or storms. Highs in the mid 80s, a bit humid. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind NE at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity. Wind ENE at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s near 90.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s.

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