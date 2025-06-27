Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm, humid, chance t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for our southern counties of Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch from noon until 8 P.M today. Heat indices will reach the upper 90s to near 100. Pop-up showers and storms are still relevant today along the frontal boundary, but most will stay south/east of Grand Rapids along and south of I-94. Some may be strong to marginally severe with some wind or hail. A cold front and low pressure will slide through the state today, sweeping the last of showers and storms out of the area. Look for cooler, less humid conditions Saturday, but more heat and humidity arrive on Sunday with highs around 90. Early indications show a warm, but potentially stormy 4th of July. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid. A few scattered showers/storms likely this afternoon, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an early evening shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Slight chance of a shower/storm as a warm front lifts into the state. Highs around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Chance of isolated storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

