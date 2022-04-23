Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for an UNSEASONABLY WARM Saturday! Temperatures will be near 80 degrees today. A warm front lifting through the state today will advect or transport sharply warmer air into Michigan. Winds will be brisk from the south. A cold front passing through the state on Sunday will likely fire some showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon/early evening. Some of these could be on the strong to marginally severe side. Wind and hail would be the primary threats. All of West Michigan has been placed under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Sunday. After this weekend, temperatures will crash early in the week, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will eventually return to the 50s Thursday and Friday. The normal or average high temperature is now 61 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Some early morning clouds and drizzle, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Breezy too. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s!. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of morning showers, but a better chance of showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state in the afternoon/early evening. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY:Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold! Highs only in the lower 40s.

