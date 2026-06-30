Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, hot, humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A major heat wave continues the rest of the work week, with dangerously hot and humid days and warm and muggy nights. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for all of West Michigan, valid through 8 p.m. Thursday. Expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through Friday with heat index values (feels like) 100 to 110 degrees each day because of extremely high humidity levels. Each day through Friday has a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert. Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, wear loose fitting light colored clothing, and take care of your pets during this heat. In addition to this heat, there will be low rain and storm chances. The only real storm chances will be later into the week with isolated storms possible Friday into Saturday. At this point, no washout is expected for the 4th of July. Today is also a CLEAR AIR ACTION DAY DAY and/or AIR QUALITY ALERT DAY due to high ozone levels. Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties are included. Try to refrain from running gas powered equipment or topping off gas tanks when fueling. Both contribute to ground level ozone and poor air quality here at the surface.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index 100 to 106 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index 100 to 106 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index 100 to 105 degrees.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny with a chance showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

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