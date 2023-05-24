Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A "back door" cold front passes through the state on Wednesday, which will bring come cloud cover in the morning and slightly cooler temperatures. A stray sprinkle is possible today (mainly north of Grand Rapids), but most of us will stay dry. Frost is possible tonight into Thursday morning with cooler temperatures in the middle/upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will soar to the lower 80s by this weekend, too. Get outside and enjoy! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies in the morning as cold front slides through the state. Small chance of a light shower or a few sprinkles along/north of I-96. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Becoming breezy with northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early with a fully sunny afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

