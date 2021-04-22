Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of us are waking up to sub-freezing temperatures again this morning with lows in the mid/upper 20s. This is the last of the really cold mornings, although we may drop into the 30s both Sunday and Monday morning next week. Temperatures will warm to around 50 today, and the upper 50s on Friday with increasing cloud cover. A relatively weak disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for light rain showers. We expect anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain, mainly from Grand Rapids to the south/east (lighter amounts north/west). With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid 50s. Early trends indicate significantly warmer temps on the way for early next week...perhaps mid 70s!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs around 50. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Slight chance of evening/night rain showers. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers likely. The steadiest will likely occur from Grand Rapids off to the south/east. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube