Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm with minor showers & storms on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We look for a mix of sun and clouds today as readings gain more ground into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible Tuesday evening/night into Wednesday as a weak disturbance lifts northward across the western Great Lakes. The story over the next several days will be the increasingly warm temperatures anticipated to build into the region while adding in a bit of humidity. Highs are to reach the middle 80s by late workweek into this weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms can show up late Sunday into Monday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. A chance for an isolated evening shower or thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers, perhaps a rare thundershower. Lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm, then partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

