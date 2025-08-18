Today's Forecast; Partly Cloudy and Warm; Late Evening Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The kids may want a light jacket or sweatshirt this morning at the bus stop, as temperatures have slipped into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A "cool-ish" and comfortable morning will give way to a warm afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and thunderstorms likely hold off until late evening and overnight into early Tuesday morning as a cold front drifts through West Michigan. Dry and comfortable conditions return by mid-week with mornings in the 50s and low 60s, and low 80s in the afternoons. On the tropical front, we are tracking Hurricane Erin. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and Warm. A few showers and storms possible, especially later in the evening. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds: E 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Morning showers and storms ending afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

