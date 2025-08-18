WEST MICHIGAN — Hurricane season in the tropical Atlantic is starting to get busy! Hurricane Erin became a major hurricane, strengthening into a Category 5 storm over the weekend. As of Monday morning, maximum sustained winds had decreased to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

At this point, it is not expected to make a direct hit on the United States, but will cause significant waves along the East Coast.

Here's a link to ongoing coverage of the tropics by our sister station in Tampa, FL.

Also, here is a link to the National Hurricane Center.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

