Hurricane Erin

Tracking the first major hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season
WEST MICHIGAN — Hurricane season in the tropical Atlantic is starting to get busy! Hurricane Erin became a major hurricane, strengthening into a Category 5 storm over the weekend. As of Monday morning, maximum sustained winds had decreased to 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

At this point, it is not expected to make a direct hit on the United States, but will cause significant waves along the East Coast.

