Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and seasonable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today we're starting off on a 'warmer' foot. We start the day off with 30s and 40s, but afternoon temps rise back in the low to mid 60s. Our high temperature for the day is right on par with what tends to be the average high for this time of year. Dry skies are expected today, but overnight into Monday could bring a few passing light showers before sunrise Monday. A temperature rebound also begins today, with temps slowly creeping back into the 60s, and even flirting with 70 by Tuesday. We'll start the work week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Our next big rain chance arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday next week. It looks like we could have a wet and cool end to the week with showers lingering until Saturday! Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds from the southwest between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows dip to the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds are light and variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds are light and variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Overnight rain develops.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with lake effect showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube