Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for a big warm-up this week accompanied by a few chances of showers this upcoming week. Monday will start to get breezy into the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 60s. Get ready for a big warm-up on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. With the warm temperatures, it also will be pretty windy as well, unfortunately. We'll also have chances of rain late Monday night, Tuesday morning and Thursday of next week as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and becoming breezy. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph,

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds with a chance of showers, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. Windy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY / HALLOWEEN: Chance of showers, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube