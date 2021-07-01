Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: West Michigan has finally emerged from the very wet weather pattern that featured a few waves of severe weather over the past week. The other thing that has been so noticeable recently is the humidity. Dew points since Saturday have been hovering at or above 70 degrees which has made it feel like Florida in Michigan. Today the dew points will gradually slip from the mid 60s to the mid 50s during the day making our air feel much more comfortable by days end. As high pressure builds in tomorrow and Saturday, the forecast features plenty of sun, comfortable temperatures, and low dew points. Sunday for the 4th of July temperatures look warmer in the upper 80s and slightly more humid and that same set up will continue Monday. There are early indications that our pattern may turn more active again with shower and storms chances by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and becoming less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Winds north 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs near 80.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube