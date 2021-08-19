Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Patchy fog possible to kick off the day. A stray shower is possible this afternoon / evening, otherwise warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s. The forecast is very similar for Friday, but I think with even less rain chances. Strong to severe weather is not anticipated with any thunderstorms that develop this week. The best chance for wet weather may come Saturday night as a weakening front arrives from the west. We will slowly see a slight drop in humidity late Sunday leading to a break from the muggy air on Monday, but humidity creeps back in on Tuesday. Next week starts off dry with rain chances holding off until midweek.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or thundershower. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Calm winds. Lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or thundershower. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storm chances late. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with a partly cloudy sky and slightly slowly decreasing humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and a brief break of humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube