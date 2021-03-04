Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear, upper teens for some of us

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Overnight lows in the city will be near 20, but outlying locations will easily fall into the teens. Dry weather will hold through the upcoming weekend with high pressure in control. Expect sunshine through most of the daytime hours with just occasional clouds from time to time. Warmer air will surge into West Michigan early next week. With the warm air will come a strong southerly breeze, more clouds and eventually a chance for rain. At this point, it looks as though you can safely plan outdoor activities and stay dry through Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. North winds around 5 mph. Lows near 20 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.

