Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and chilly

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Quiet, dry conditions are anticipated the next two days with high pressure building into the region. Another storm system arrives on Wednesday with breezy conditions developing later Tuesday/Tuesday night, and turning windy on Wednesday. This system will likely generate some accumulating snow on Wednesday...probably about 1" to 3", then pull down Arctic air with accumulating lake-effect snow Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. The heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131 and there may be several more inches. Thus far this season, Grand Rapids has tallied 25.5" of snow. That's 4.2" below where we should be for this time of year.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Chilly. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow developing, windy conditions, and Arctic air arriving through the day. High temperatures in the lower 30s early, then dropping through the day. Wind chills around zero, accumulating lake-effect snow likely with the highest totals occurring along/west of U.S. 131. Blowing and drifting long with near white-out conditions in the strongest, most persistent bands. Winds west-northwest at about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40/45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

