Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another big temperature spike starts today! High temperatures climb back to the middle 40s with a breezy southwest wind. Expect 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. Tuesday's system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the warmest air of the week. There is a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening for much of West Michigan but especially our southwest communities. We are in a SLIGHT and MARGINAL risk for stronger storms with wind being the primary concern along with hail, lightning and heavy downpours. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly before dry air settles in for the end of the work week. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 30 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few stronger thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitioning to snow. Breezy. Dropping temps with highs starting in the 50s and settling in the 30s/40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

