Today's Forecast: P.M. Snow develops

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated for the majority of today before a quick moving system sweeps in late this afternoon and evening. While most of the precipitation will be snow, some raindrops could mix in...especially at the lakeshore. Our forecast models show a snow accumulation for most of the area around one to two inches. It's possible areas along/north of I-96 pick up about 2" to 3". Slick travel conditions are likely, especially into Tuesday morning. The chance of rain showers and warmer temperatures returns late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for all updates!

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy with a quick-hitting burst of 1" to 2" of snow developing late this afternoon and continuing into the early/mid evening. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Wind southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening cloudy and snow showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds at 6 to 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds west at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

