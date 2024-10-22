Today's Forecast: One more mild day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After a very mild start to the week, changes are on the way later this week. Today will be warm and breezy with highs near 75 degrees, and increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible this evening into Wednesday morning as the front moves through West Michigan, but rain amounts will be light. Most showers will be focused between 7 P.M. and 11 P.M.. Winds will shift into Wednesday morning behind the front, leaving a a stronger northwest wind, keeping afternoon highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Another cold front Friday brings another chance for showers. Rain amounts also look light with this system, but we'll take any rain we can get. Weekend weather will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and mornings in the upper 30s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: High clouds early, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A few showers possible in the evening. Little breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Accumulations will be a few hundredths of an inch, if any. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, with highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a high in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

