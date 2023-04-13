Today's Forecast: Near record warmth, breezy and sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies are in the forecast this morning with early temperatures in the 50s. Get ready for more sun and heat on today and Friday as high temperatures make a run at the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few rivers in West Michigan remain under Flood Warnings through Friday. A cold front sweeps in on Saturday afternoon into Sunday, bringing our next chance of showers and possible storms. Any thunderstorms that do develop will be late Saturday evening. Cooler air wraps in on Sunday morning, cooling us back down for the beginning of next week. The chance of a wintry mix develops for Monday and Tuesday before sunshine and warmer temperatures are back in the forecast for Wednesday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Not as windy. Unseasonably warm. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. A few 80 degree readings are possible from Grand Rapids southward. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Calmer winds. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening shower chances. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Cooler too with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix chance. Sharply cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with an early a.m. rain/snow mix chance. Still cooler with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

