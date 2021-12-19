Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Moments of sunshine return for today with better sunshine chances as you travel inland. High temperatures in the middle 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. There's a small chance for a few snow flurries along Lake Michigan that can’t be ruled out. Conditions stay quiet and dry through Thursday next week, before a weak disturbance moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the holiday. This will lead to a wintry mix of snow and rain showers, potentially impacting travel. This is a system we will be closely watching as conditions are subject to change. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the lower 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Northwest winds 5 to 10pmh. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. First official day of winter. Gusty winds. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube