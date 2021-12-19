Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Moments of sunshine return for today with better sunshine chances as you travel inland. High temperatures in the middle 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. There's a small chance for a few snow flurries along Lake Michigan that can’t be ruled out. Conditions stay quiet and dry through Thursday next week, before a weak disturbance moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the holiday. This will lead to a wintry mix of snow and rain showers, potentially impacting travel. This is a system we will be closely watching as conditions are subject to change. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the lower 30s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Northwest winds 5 to 10pmh. Highs in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. First official day of winter. Gusty winds. Highs in the middle 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.
