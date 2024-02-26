Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with warmer temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. That's because the last 4 days of February will be very mild! Today will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. We will be even warmer Tuesday, but it also brings more unsettled weather. Tuesday's system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the warmest air of the week. There is a chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday evening for much of West Michigan but especially our south and west communities. We are in a SLIGHT RISK from around Allegan and Barry counties to the south, as well as a MARGINAL RISK for all communities to the north. With these stronger storms, damaging winds the primary concern along with hail, lightning and heavy downpours. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for a icy and possibility challenge morning commute. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of severe storms Tuesday evening. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain transitioning to snow with windy conditions. Dropping temps with highs starting in the 50s and settling in the upper 20s by mid afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs near 50 degrees.

