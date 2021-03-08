Tonight's Forecast: Becoming partly cloudy, chilly overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Look for temperatures this week to reach the 50s and 60s! This is 15° to 20° above average for early March. Take note also, overnight lows will be very mild, holding in the 40s and 50s for the middle of the week. Sunshine will stick around into Tuesday helping to crank up the temperatures once again. Rain begins developing later Wednesday and continues into Thursday, some of which could be heavy. We expect anywhere from .50" to one inch. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible overnight. There may be some freezing fog in locations along/north of I-96 where temperatures drop at/below freezing. Southwest winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm! Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, breeziest through the second half of the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild lows in the upper 40s. South winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs around 60. Brisk south winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some may be heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cooler temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

