Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with slowly decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Showers and thunderstorms are continuing to exit West Michigan leaving cooler and drier air for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest today, keeping beach flags yellow or red. Sunday will be a much better day at the lakeshore with temps near 80 degrees, more sunshine and lighter winds. Try to get away from the city lights this weekend to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers. They'll be visible above the horizon and should be active throughout the night, both Saturday and Sunday. We'll get a taste of fall on Monday with another round of scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and highs in the lower 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A lingering shower or two possible early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely with thunderstorms possible. Highs only in the lower/middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

