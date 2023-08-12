Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with slowly decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Showers and thunderstorms are continuing to exit West Michigan leaving cooler and drier air for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Winds will be a little breezy out of the northwest today, keeping beach flags yellow or red. Sunday will be a much better day at the lakeshore with temps near 80 degrees, more sunshine and lighter winds. Try to get away from the city lights this weekend to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers. They'll be visible above the horizon and should be active throughout the night, both Saturday and Sunday. We'll get a taste of fall on Monday with another round of scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and highs in the lower 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.
TODAY: A lingering shower or two possible early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely with thunderstorms possible. Highs only in the lower/middle 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower/middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny Highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the upper 70s.
