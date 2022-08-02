Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: High pressure pushed into West Michigan last night, setting up for a mostly sunny and calm conditions today. It will be an ideal day to cast your vote for Primary Election Day! Humidity begins building again on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. The heat index values could reach 100 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday morning. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, as parts of West Michigan have been placed under a MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats include damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are possible as well as an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The humidity breaks on Friday, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures soar back to nearly 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with our next shower and storm chance arriving on Sunday. For your latest West Michigan forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, download the FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Light, variable winds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, where some could be on the strong to severe side. Feeling hot and humid! Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat indices in the upper 90s to around 100.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more comfortable. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

